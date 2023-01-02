India State of Forest Report 2023: Volumes I&II

The 2023 edition of the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) in two volumes, is published by the Forest Survey of India, under the aegis of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Government of India. This is the 18th report in the series which began in 1987, and uses satellite data and field-based information.

The report says that the presence of agricultural crops like sugarcane and cotton near forests, as well as the presence of weeds like lantana within forested areas, can result in mixed spectral signatures, making accurate forest delineation challenging.

The term ‘forest cover’ is for all lands including agro-forestry like orchards, bamboo and palm plantations, which are more than or equal to one hectare in area, with a tree canopy of more than or equal to 10 per cent, irrespective of ownership and legal status.

In the ISFR, there is no distinction made based on the origin of tree crops (whether natural or manmade) or the specific tree species present.

Data for forest cover mapping has been obtained using medium-resolution indigenous satellite data with a spatial resolution of 23.5 metres sourced from the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) indigenous LISS-III sensor, part of the IRS Resourcesat satellite series, at a scale of 1: 50,000.

Volume I (Chapters 1 to 9) has consolidated data for India on forests, mangrove cover, forest fires, growing stock, carbon stock and agro forestry. Volume II (Chapter 10) has state-wise information. A useful feature in ISFR 2023 is data on decadal changes – 2013 to 2023.