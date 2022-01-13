India State of Forest Report 2021

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) is a biennial publication by the Forest Survey of India – an organisation under the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Government of India. The ISFR was first published in 1987 and this 2021 edition is the 17th publication in this series.

This report provides primary data on forest resources in India, also tracking how these resources have changed over time. It uses data sourced from institutions like the National Remote Sensing Centre, the National Sample Survey Organisation and various state forest departments. The ISFR considers ‘forest cover’ as areas larger than one hectare "with a tree canopy density of more than 10%". The data on forest cover for this report was collected between October and December 2019.

The 591-page report includes thirteen chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Forest Cover (Chapter 2); Mangrove Cover (Chapter 3); Assessment of Forest Cover in Tiger Reserves and Lion Conservation Areas in India (Chapter 4); Forest Fire Monitoring (Chapter 5); Tree Cover (Chapter 6); Growing Stock (Chapter 7); Bamboo Resources of the Country (Chapter 8);Carbon Stock in India’s Forests (Chapter 9); Above Ground Biomass Estimation using SAR Data (Chapter 10); Mapping of Climate Change Hotspots in Indian Forests (Chapter 11); New Initiatives (Chapter 12); and Forest and Tree Resources in States and Union Territories (Chapter 13).