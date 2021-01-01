India Justice Report: Ranking States on Police, Judiciary, Prisons & Legal Aid

Published in January 2021 by the Mumbai-based Tata Trusts, this report discusses the structural and financial capacity of the government’s law-enforcement infrastructure. It ranks 25 states based on indicators across four themes: judiciary, police, prisons and legal aid. It also contains data on India’s remaining states and union territories. This is the second India Justice Report (IJR), the first of which was released in November 2019.

The 118-page publication uses government data on the budgets, infrastructure, human resources and five-year trends, of the police, judiciary, legal aid and prisons. The report – referred to as IJR 2020 – adds 10 new indicators to the existing 78, such as the cost of training each police personnel; number of police personnel per training institute; number of trained prison staff; and the extent to which Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) quotas are met for constables.



The report was compiled in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice, Ahmedabad; Common Cause – a Delhi-based advocacy group; DAKSH, Bengaluru, which works on judicial reforms; global non-profit organisation Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative; Prayas, a social development initiative by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences; Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi; and How India Lives, a Delhi-based data analytics firm.

