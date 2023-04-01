India Justice Report 2022

Published by Tata Trusts, the India Justice Report (IJR) is a comprehensive quantitative index assessing the capacity of Indian’s formal justice system. This third edition, released in April 2023, ranks 25 states based on indicators across four pillars: police, judiciary, prisons and legal aid. The report also introduces a new section assessing the capacity of State Human Rights Commissions, adding 17 indicators to further enhance the analysis.

The IJR 2022 is a collaborative effort between DAKSH, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Common Cause, the Centre for Social Justice, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and TISS-Prayas. It builds upon the progress of previous editions, tracking the performance of states in areas such as budget allocation, human resources, infrastructure, diversity and workload across the justice system. This edition highlights the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the justice system, which faced disruptions in both access and delivery. Despite these challenges, notable improvements were seen in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, which improved their rankings significantly. However, states like Maharashtra and Punjab saw a fall in their rankings.

The report stresses the importance of addressing chronic issues such as vacancies, underutilization of allocated funds, and the slow pace of diversity inclusion, particularly in leadership roles. It also underlines the increased reliance on technology and digital infrastructure in justice delivery, while warning against potential inequities caused by this shift. United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 which advocates ensuring access to justice for all by 2030, serves as a critical backdrop to the findings of this report. The IJR 2022 calls for urgent and strategic reform to prevent further erosion of public trust in the justice system and to ensure that it remains robust, accessible and fair for all citizens.

The 184-page report is divided into six broad sections: National Findings (Section 1); Police (Section 2); Prisons (Section 3); Judiciary (Section 4); Legal Aid (Section 5); and State Human Rights Commissions (SHRC) (Section 6). The document above contains both English and Hindi versions of the report.