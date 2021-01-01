India Justice Report 2020

The India Justice Report (IJR) evaluates the capacity and performance of India’s justice system across various states. This second edition of the report, released in 2021, was produced by Tata Trusts in collaboration with Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, TISS-Prayas, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and How India Lives. It follows the framework established by its predecessor report in 2019, and ranks 25 states based on four crucial pillars: the judiciary, police, prisons and legal aid.

The timing and context of the report is particularly noteworthy. The dramatic disruption caused in the judicial system due to covid-19 exposed long-existing vulnerabilities which became far more pronounced during the crisis. Rule of law and justice delivery systems faltered, impacting the most marginalised sections of society. The report underscores how the recommendations of the Law Commission of India, National Police Commission, and the All India Committee on Jail Reforms (Mulla Committee) could have made a difference had they been implemented earlier. For instance, well-trained legal aid professionals, better-managed prisons with adequate medical resources, and better relationship between police and the community could have helped the dispensing of justice.

With the introduction of ten new indicators, such as police personnel training and video conferencing capacity in prisons, the report provides a deeper insight into the justice delivery mechanisms across India. It notes that vacancy levels remain alarmingly high, especially in crucial areas like medical staffing in prisons, which has seen a significant drop since 2016. While overcrowding in prisons worsens and a majority of the incarcerated population awaits trial, courts face an increasing backlog of cases due to a shortage of judges and inadequate infrastructure. Despite the essential role of the justice system in safeguarding societal well-being, findings indicate a persistent neglect in funding and resources. The report highlights the imbalance between urban and rural access to justice, compounded by underutilized modernisation funds and insufficiently supported legal aid structures, which could help in alleviating pressure on the system.

The 118-page report is divided into five broad sections: Findings (Section 1); Police (Section 2); Prisons (Section 3); Judiciary (Section 4); and Legal Aid (Section 5).