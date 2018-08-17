Impact of Indian Cinema on Young Viewers: Responses to gender and violence against women

This study was conducted by Lopa Ghosh and published by Oxfam India in the year 2018. It analyses Bollywood (or “mainstream Indian cinema”), its portrayal of gender roles and how this impacts violence against women and girls. The films studied are from the period 2012 to 2016.

The report employs qualitative discussions with young women and men from the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. It focusses on Hindi films, which commands maximum viewership and influence, and a smaller sample of Bhojpuri and Odia films. The report also makes recommendations for increased sensitivity to issues of women’s rights in filmmaking – by creators, actors, viewers and reviewers.

This 70-page document is divided into 4 chapters: “VAWG – A culturally sanctioned global pandemic” (Chapter 1); “The journey of women’s representation in Indian films” (Chapter 2); “Methodology” (Chapter 3); and “Key Findings” (Chapter 4).