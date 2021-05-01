Impact of Covid-19 on women in low-income households in India is a report published in May 2021 by Dalberg, a global social impact advisory group. It contains the results of a study on the pandemic’s effects on women from households with a monthly income of less than Rs. 20,000. As of October 2020, the report states, one in four women from low-income households (roughly 6.4 crore women) had not recovered their paid work, were limiting their food intake, or were unable to access essentials like pads and contraceptives.

The report covers the impact of the pandemic on “…livelihoods, access to essentials, assets and debt, food and nutrition, sanitation, and time use.” It studies the extent to which government social protection programmes supported low-income households during the crisis and suggests measures for their economic recovery.



This 34-page publication contains an introduction (Chapter 1), the study’s findings (Chapter 2), suggestions on areas for additional research (Chapter 3) and notes on the study’s methodology (Chapter 4).

