Impact of Covid 19 National Lockdown on Women Domestic Workers in Delhi

This report was published in May 2020 by the Institute of Social Studies Trust (ISST), a non-governmental organisation based in New Delhi. It assesses the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown of March 2020 on the lives of women domestic workers in Delhi. Written by Anweshaa Ghosh and Ashmeet Kaur Bilkhu of ISST, the report documents the obstacles that domestic workers faced in availing essential goods, the uncertainty surrounding their livelihoods as well as their concerns about rent payments.

The report is based on a survey of 35 part-time, full-time and live-in domestic workers ranging from 21 to 60 years old. It was conducted in April 2020 in neighbourhoods of Shahpur Jat, Tilak Nagar, Okhla, Sarai Julena, Andrews Ganj, Mayfair Garden, Gulmohar Park, Kalander (Dilshad Garden) and Kotla. The 11-page report is divided into seven sections: Key findings; Introduction; Domestic Workers; Impact on paid work; Impact on unpaid work; Impact on access to essential resources and services; and Recommendations.

The report recommends that the government provide “immediate income security and rent protection” for the domestic workers during the course of the lockdown. It also calls for a labour ministry taskforce to ensure long-term protection of the rights of domestic workers.