Impact of Covid-19 lockdown on domestic workers in India, 24th March to 4th May 2020

This report was published by the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) in August 2020. It studies the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on domestic workers across India, specifically after the first lockdown which began in March 2020. The report highlights the problems faced by the women workers and their families.

The publication contains the results of a nationwide survey conducted from the beginning of May until the middle of June 2020, with 1,726 respondents across 11 states, spread over 55 districts. It was carried out online as well as physically. The survey’s objective was to capture the impact of the first lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, 2020. The report notes that states began allowing domestic workers to resume work only after May 4.

The report discusses the “profile, income and work status” of the respondents before the lockdown, contrasting it with the lockdown’s impact on their income and employment. It highlights the harassment of domestic workers by the police, the increase in cases of domestic violence during the pandemic, and the impact – if any – of government schemes and relief measures on the respondents’ lives.

This 14-page report is divided into six chapters: Introduction (chapter 1); The survey and its methodology (chapter 2); Economic condition of domestic workers before lockdown (chapter 3); The impact of Covid on women’s work (chapter 4); Impact of state policy and measures (chapter 5); and Impact on health and domestic violence (chapter 6).