ILO Global Estimates on International Migrant Workers

This report is the third edition of the periodic publication of data on international migrant workers by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Published in 2021, the report covers 189 countries and provides insights on the changing patterns and trends of labour migration across countries – including information on sex, age and category of economic activity. The first such report was published in the year 2015.

International migrant workers, the report notes, are defined as persons of working age present in the country of measurement. Since it takes 2019 as its year of reference, the report is useful in assessing changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The two main sources of data for this report were the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the ILO. The report states that the estimated number of international migrants worldwide is 272 million, of which 245 million are of working age (aged 15 and over) in 2019.

This 74-page document is divided into 2 main parts: the Main Results (Part I) and the Estimate Methodology (Part II).