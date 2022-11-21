The Handbook on Fisheries Statistics 2022 is compiled by the Fisheries Statistics Division of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India. It was published on November 21, 2022, and is the fifteenth edition of the Handbook.

With an almost threefold increase in fish production between 2000-01 to 2021-22, the fisheries sector is an important source of livelihood for millions of Indians. One of the most significant agriculture-related sectors in the country, it has been growing at the rate of 8-10 per cent in the last decade, the handbook notes. As a result, it adds, India stands third highest in the world in fish exports.

With the aim of making relevant information available to researchers and policymakers, this Handbook compiles data from the state departments of fisheries, the National Sample Survey Organisation, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the Marine Products Export Development Authority among others.

The 218-page handbook is divided into 16 chapters: Fish Production in India (Chapter 1); Disposition of Fish (Chapter 2); Consumption of Fish (Chapter 3); Fisheries Economy (Chapter 4); Fisheries Export (Chapter 5); Fishermen Population (Chapter 6); Fisheries Resources (Chapter 7); Expenditure on Fisheries Sector (Chapter 8); Fisheries Welfare (Chapter 9); Human Resource Development (Chapter 10); Fisheries Institutes (Chapter 11); International Scenario (Chapter 12); Post-harvest Infrastructure (Harbour, Landing Centre, Cold Storage) (Chapter 13); Fisheries Development (Chapter 14); Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) (Chapter 15); and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for the Fisheries Sector (Chapter 16).