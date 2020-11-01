The Handbook on Fisheries Statistics 2020 is compiled by the Fisheries Statistics Division of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India. It was published in November 2020 and is the fourteenth edition of the Handbook.

Over 2.8 crore fishers and fish farmers as well as several other workers who participate in various allied activities depend on the fisheries sector for their livelihood. With a powerful growth of eight per cent per year on average, India’s fisheries sector remains one of the most significant and rapidly expanding agriculture-related sectors in the country, states the handbook. Data also suggests fish and fish products contribute to roughly 17 per cent of agriculture exports of the country.

With the aim of making relevant information available to researchers and policymakers, this Handbook compiles data from the state departments of fisheries, the National Sample Survey Organisation, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the Marine Products Export Development Authority among others.

The 196-page handbook is divided into 14 chapters: Production and Productivity (Chapter 1); Disposition of Fish (Chapter 2); Consumption of Fish (Chapter 3); Fisheries Economy (Chapter 4); Fisheries Export (Chapter 5); Fishermen Population (Chapter 6); Fisheries Resources (Chapter 7); Expenditure on Fisheries Sector (Chapter 8); Fisheries Welfare (Chapter 9); Human Resource Development (Chapter 10); Fisheries Institutes (Chapter 11); International Scenario (Chapter 12); Post-harvest Infrastructure (Harbour, Landing Centre, Cold Storage) (Chapter 13); and Fisheries Development (Chapter 14).