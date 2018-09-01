The Handbook on Bonded Labour was written by Justice D. Murugesan, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He was assisted in the work by Dr. Ranjit Singh, Joint Secretary of the NHRC and Assistant Registrar O.P. Vyas. The handbook was published by the NHRC in September 2018 and explores the various laws and provisions aimed at protecting individuals from the “modern-day slavery” of bonded labour. It also lists recommendations for successfully ending bonded labour and rehabilitating people who suffered under the system.

The handbook begins with a brief overview of bonded labour in India and explores the roles of the vigilance committees instituted under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. It also looks at schemes for the rehabilitation of bonded labourers, Supreme Court directives in related matters and the steps taken by the NHRC to address the situation.

The 197-page handbook contains 31 chapters and is primarily divided into two parts. The first part (Chapters 1-18) explores all the legal provisions that are applicable in matters pertaining to the prohibition of bonded labour and protection of individuals from it. It includes sections from the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976; Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986; Employee Compensation Act, 1923 among others.

The second part of the report explores directives from the Supreme Court to put an end to this system, summary trials under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, guidelines for and roles of responsible authorities in ending the system, and a copy of the proforma regarding the identification and rescue of bonded labourers. This section also details the initiatives of the NHRC and the recommendations of the national seminar on bonded labour held in 2017.