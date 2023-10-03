Halt for women bus users in Delhi

The Delhi government launched a free bus ride scheme for women in 2019 to improve their access to public transportation and increase their ridership. Since the scheme's introduction, the proportion of women bus riders has risen from 25 per cent in 2020-21 to nearly 33 per cent in 2022-23, states an article from the Indian Express dated March 26, 2023.

This survey report, released by Greenpeace India on October 3, 2023, aims to identify and analyse the challenges faced by women bus users in Delhi since the introduction of the scheme. It focuses on issues like buses not halting at bus stops for women as well as women facing discrimination and harassment in response to the scheme. The report also seeks to recommend measures to improve the inclusivity, efficiency and safety of buses for women.

The survey covered 500 women from various age groups, occupations and classes. Surveys were conducted at multiple bus stops and neighbourhoods in Delhi in June and July 2023, with 410 responses collected offline and 90 online. Data was gathered from limited locations including Kashmere Gate, Saket, GTB Nagar, AIIMS, INA, Connaught Place, and Seemapuri bus stops. The survey does not include information on the respondents' occupations, income levels, and bus routes used.

This 20-page study comprises eight sections: Introduction (Section 1); About the Survey (Section 2); Methodology, Scope and Limitation (Section 3); Findings (Section 4); Insights (Section 5); Recommendations (Section 6); References (Section 7); and Annexure: Survey Form (Section 8).