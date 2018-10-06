Guidelines for the Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention of Leprosy

As a disease which mainly impacts the skin and the peripheral nerves, leprosy results in “neuropathy and associated long-term consequences, including deformities and disabilities.” Leprosy was eradicated as a public health problem in most countries by the year 2005 – which meant that the prevalence of the disease was lower than one case per 10,000 people. However, over 200,000 new cases of leprosy were reported in 2016. Knowing that an early diagnosis and treatment is vital for reducing the burden of leprosy, the World Health Organization (WHO) published these guidelines on October 6, 2018.

The previous WHO guidelines on leprosy were released in 1998 and 2010. The 2018 guidelines “incorporate new evidence and address areas of clinical uncertainty.” They employ the GRADE (Grading of Recommendation, Assessment, Development and Evaluation) method which assesses the quality of evidence, weighs the overall benefits and damage, and considers the preferences of both patients and health workers. The guidelines also keep in mind feasibility of measures in regions with limited resources and limited access to laboratories and specialised tests.

The primary audience for this report include policy makers in national health ministries, medical professionals working in low- and middle-income countries, non-governmental organisations providing services to leprosy patients, and researchers working in the area.

The 106-page guidelines are divided into three parts: Guideline development process (Part I); Recommendations (Part II); and Research Priorities (Part III). The report also contains four annexes covering a review of conflicts of interest, evidence-to-recommendation tables, guides for discussions to identify preferences of people affected by leprosy, GRADE tables and a literature review report.