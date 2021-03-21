The Global Report on Diabetes studies the prevalence of diabetes across the globe. This report, published in 2016 and the first of its kind, also examines ways to counter diabetes which affects more than 400 million people globally.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin produced. It is one of the four priority non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that world leaders at the 2011 Political Declaration on the Prevention and Control of NCDs targeted. It is essential to pay attention to diabetes as this disease, if not kept in check, affects long term quality of life with complications that include renal issues, cardiovascular problems, pregnancy complications, loss of vision and amputations, the report states.

This 88-page document is divided into four sections: Global Burden of Diabetes (Section 1); Preventing Diabetes (Section 2); Managing Diabetes (Section 3); and National Capacity for Prevention and Control of Diabetes: A Snapshot (Section 4).