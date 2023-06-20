Global Gender Gap Report 2023

This report was published by the World Economic Forum, Switzerland, on June 20, 2023. The Global Gender Gap Report was first published in 2006 and this 2023 edition is the seventeenth report in the series.

The report evaluates the performance of 146 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index, a scale of 0 to 100 which marks countries on the “percentage of the gender gap that has been closed”. Countries are ranked as per the current state of gender parity across the four dimensions of economic opportunities, education, health, and political empowerment. The 146 countries are classified into eight regions: Eurasia and Central Asia, East Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East and North Africa, North America, Southern Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

By reviewing the progress towards gender equality over the years, the report also projects the number of years it will take for the world to achieve gender parity. As per the present rate of change, it estimates that another 131 years are needed for complete gender parity globally.

The 382-page report consists of two chapters: Benchmarking gender gaps, 2023 (Chapter 1); and Gender gaps in the workforce (Chapter 2). The report also includes ‘Economy Profiles’ of the 146 countries, summarising the performance of each country across various indicators.