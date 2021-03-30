Global Gender Gap Report 2021: Insight Report

This report by the Centre for the New Economy and Society at the Switzerland-based World Economic Forum was published on March 30, 2021. It is the 15th Global Gender Gap report, the first of which came out in 2006.

The publication contains findings from the organisation’s Global Gender Gap Index that compares gender disparities in economic opportunities, education, health and political leadership, across countries and over time.



The 2021 index covers 156 countries categorised into eight regions: East Asia and the Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East and North Africa, North America, South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and Western Europe.



The 405-page report has four chapters: Benchmarking Gender Gaps – Findings from the Global Gender Gap Index 2021 (Chapter 1); Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Economic Gender Gaps (Chapter 2); Gender Gaps in Jobs of Tomorrow (Chapter 3) and Shaping a Gender-Equal Recovery (Chapter 4).

