Global Cancer Facts & Figures 4th Edition

The fourth edition of the Global Cancer Facts & Figures was published by the American Cancer Society, Georgia, USA, in the year 2018. The previous edition was published in the year 2015. This 76-page document provides updated data on cancer, including region-specific numbers of cancer cases and deaths caused by cancer.

In 2018, about 9.5 million deaths were recorded due to cancer (as high as 26,000 deaths per day). This report examines the global trends in cancer – the risk of developing cancer, survival rates, prevention and control. It also analyses eleven types of cancer with focus on prevalence, deaths, signs and symptoms, early detection methods and survival rates.

The report uses GLOBOCAN 2018 – data on cancer collated by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer – as one of the major sources of information.

This document consists of seven sections: Basic Cancer Facts (Section 1); Selected Cancers (Section 2); World Reference Map (Section 3); References (Section 4); Special Section: The Obesity Epidemic (Section 5); The Global Fight Against Cancer (Section 6); and Sources of Statistics (Section 7).