Gendering of Development Data in India

This report was released on June 3, 2020, by the Centre for Internet and Society, Karnataka. The study, which was conducted by Brindaalakshmi.K, aims to explore how development data in India is influenced by gender. It noted that gender in such data continues to be understood within the binary of male and female.

The interviews for this study were conducted in 2018 and included 19 individuals. The report delves into the process of collecting data and issuing government identity documents, particularly for individuals who do not identify as traditional female and male genders. The report also examines the persisting misrepresentations in data, barriers to accessing both public and private services, and the exclusion of certain individuals from access to information.

Sumandro Chattapadhyay served as the editor of the report, with additional editorial support provided by Puthiya Purayil Sneha. This research was carried out as part of the Big Data for Development network, which is supported by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in Canada.

This 63-page document is divided into four sections: Introduction (Part 1); Research Method (Part 2); Summary of Finding (Part 3); Appendix: List of respondents (Part 4).