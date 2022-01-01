The Institute for Human Development (IHD) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) undertook a study in 2008 on the dimensions of food security at the sub-state or district level, in eight states of India – Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Food Security Atlas of Rural Jharkhand 2022 is an update to the Jharkhand study from 2008.

It examines the multifaceted challenges of food and nutritional security in the state, focusing on availability, access and utilization. The project was part of the System for Promoting Appropriate National Dynamism for Agriculture and Nutrition (SPANDAN) initiative, which seeks to understand the linkages between agriculture, nutrition, and health in India.

The report presents actionable recommendations to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of zero hunger and poverty by 2030. It calls for tailored interventions to district-specific challenges, emphasizing women’s empowerment, addressing underlying vulnerabilities and implementing targeted policies to improve food security outcomes and reduce multidimensional poverty in Jharkhand.

The 116-page report contains an Executive Summary followed by 8 chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Availability of Food (Chapter 2); Access to Food (Chapter 3); Utilisation of Food (Chapter 4); Food Security Outcome in Rural Jharkhand (Chapter 5); Addressing Food Security in Rural Jharkhand (Chapter 6); Conclusions and Policy Implications (Chapter 7) and References (Chapter 8).