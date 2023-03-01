First History Lessons: The Partition

First History Lessons is a series of three books published under ‘Revisiting the Craft of History Writing for Children’, a project by the Institute of Development Studies Kolkata (IDSK), Kolkata. Explaining complex themes in history to children, the series was funded by Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung (RLS). Published in March 2023, the books in this series are: Itihase Hatekhari: Desher Bhasha (The Languages of Our Country), Itihase Hatekhari: Desher Manush (The People of Our Country) and Itihase Hatekhari: Deshvaag (Partition).

This book is the third document in the series, and aims to promote historical consciousness and encourage critical inquiry into the past. It has been written by Anwesha Sengupta, a teacher of history at the Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata. Arunava Sinha has translated this book into English from the original Bengali. The illustrations have been created by Ranjit Chitrakar and Sirajudaulla Chitrakar, patachitra artists from the West Midnapur district of West Bengal.

This book explores significant historical events – focusing on the 1947 partition of the subcontinent and the creation of two separate nations: India and Pakistan. It also studies the 1971 partition which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The book delves into the multifaceted history of the Indian subcontinent, including British India and the pre-British era, highlighting the reigns of iconic figures like Babar and Akbar. It offers insights into the historical, practical, and human complexities brought about by the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

The book looks at the colonial period in India and explores the role of prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It scrutinises the pivotal factors that culminated in the partition of the subcontinent, from the allocation of electoral positions to the religious tensions that engulfed the region.

The 57-page document is divided into seven chapters: India, Pakistan (Chapter 1); Partition Calculations (Chapter 2); Mr. Radcliffe's Knife (Chapter 3); Food, and the Home Left Behind (Chapter 4); Bithi's Tale (Chapter 5); Sailing the Seas (Chapter 6), And Finally (Chapter 7).

The narrative explores the intricacy of political factors, religious differences, and communal tensions. It sheds light on the challenges and disputes that arose during the process like the issue of Kashmir. The book delves into the efforts to draw borders, highlighting the role of Cyril Radcliffe in defining boundaries and the conflicts that emerged over ownership of regions like Calcutta. It reiterates the hardships faced by ordinary people, many of whom were forced to leave their homes.

Through the stories of people like Deshraj, Karim Nasir, and Bithi, the book explores the emotional struggles and complexities faced by refugees. It also touches upon the transformative impact of the Partition, particularly for women who broke traditional gender roles to contribute to their families' financial stability. The book goes beyond the well-known narratives of the Partition by shedding light on lesser-known aspects, such as the resettlement of refugees from East Pakistan on the Andaman Islands.

In the final chapter, the author reflects on the sources and inspiration behind the stories, emphasising the collaborative and research-driven nature of historical storytelling and the importance of sharing the history of the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

Focus and Factoids by Madhumita Rajgopal.