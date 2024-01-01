Findings from the 2024 SDG Gender Index: A gender equal future in crisis?

The 2024 SDG Gender Index by Equal Measures 2030, a coalition of civil society and non-profit organisations, delivers a critical and sobering message on the state of gender equality with only six years left to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030. Covering 96 per cent of the world's women and girls, the 2024 Index measures progress on gender equality in 139 countries using three reference years (2015, 2019 and 2022) and scoring each country on a scale from zero to 100.

The 47-page report is divided into ten broad sections. Through evidentiary data and comparing progress with previous years it highlights that no country has achieved gender equality as outlined by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Index highlights key findings in terms of both negative and positive changes. Negative change or backsliding is concerning as it forecasts worsening of global gender inequality. It notes that current trends indicate global gender equality will not be achieved until the 22nd century.

The index shows how gender equality is intertwined with the entire 2030 agenda and the way worsening gender equality will in turn exacerbate other crises.