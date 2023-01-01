Finding 404: A Report on Website Blocking in India 2022

This report was published in 2023 by Software Freedom Law Centre, Delhi. It provides latest data on internet shutdowns in India. Nearly 55,580 websites, Youtube channels, applications, etc. were blocked in India between January 2015 to September 2022. The report notes that this data, gleaned from information in the public domain, is not sufficient as information on blocking is often denied by the government citing confidentiality.

The report states that governments control the flow of information by blocking cyberspaces. Content is blocked under provisions laid in Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India, the Information Technology Act, 2000, The Copyright Act, 1957 and The Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 1998.

This 142-page document is divided into four chapters: Legal Framework for Website Blocking in India (Chapter 1); Analysis of Website Blocking in India (Chapter 2); Technical Analysis of Website Blocking (Chapter 3); and International Jurisprudence on Website Blocking (Chapter 4).