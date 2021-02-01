Experiences of Frontline Workers in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Published in February 2021, this report by Accountability Initiative – a research group at the Centre for Policy and Research, New Delhi – documents the experiences of health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report contains the results of a study on the changing roles and responsibilities of health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The study was conducted between November 2020 and January 2021 in Udaipur and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan, and Kangra and Solan districts of Himachal Pradesh. The researchers surveyed 351 frontline health workers – 71 anganwadi workers (AWWs), 140 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and 140 accredited social health activists (ASHAs) – and interviewed 14 of them.



The 40-page report is divided into three sections: Introduction (Section 1); Research Design and Methodology (Section 2) and Research Findings (Section 3).

