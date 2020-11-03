Exclusion Amplified: COVID-19 and the Transgender Community

This report was published in 2020 by the Centre for Law and Policy Research (CLPR), Bangalore. It has been written by Vikramaditya Sahai, Aj Agrawal, and Almas Shaikh, Researchers at CLPR.

The report highlights the “specific vulnerabilities” and everyday problems faced by intersex and transgender people across India during the Covid-19 pandemic. Transgender persons were hit particularly hard due to their engagement in the informal sector and lack of savings, the report states, and also faced discrimination from police personnel. The report uses qualitative interviews and a literature review to study this. The team interviewed eight trans and intersex persons who are well-known activists.

The research findings are divided into six broad headings: Rations and Food Security; Loss of Livelihood and Income; Housing & Shelter; Access to Healthcare; Mental Health; Police brutality, Violence & Stigma. This 26-page is divided into five sections: Introduction (Section 1); Methodology (Section 2); Background (Section 3); Key Findings (Section 4); Recommendations (Section 5).