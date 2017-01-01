“Everyone Blames Me”: Barriers to Justice and Support Services for Sexual Assault Survivors in India

Published in 2017, this report maps out ongoing challenges in implementing laws, policies, and guidelines that aim to provide justice for victims of sexual violence. This report was released by Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organisation. Gaps remain in the legal, medical and social systems, which create barriers for the survivors of sexual violence in India while seeking justice and rehabilitation, the report adds.

This report examines 21 cases of sexual violence against women across India, including 10 involving girls under the age of 18. It draws on interviews with various stakeholders, including victims, their families, legal experts, activists, doctors, forensic experts and officials. The report also offers recommendations to authorities on ensuring a criminal justice system that treats victims and their families with “sensitivity, dignity, and without discrimination”.

This 81-page document is divided into seven sections: Sexual Violence in India (Section 1); Poor Police Response (Section II); Access to Therapeutic Care and Medical Examination (Section III); Lack of Access to Effective Legal Assistance (Section IV); Initiatives to Support Sexual Assault Survivors (Section V); National and International Legal Framework (Section VI); and Recommendations (Section VII).