Equitable land-use policy? Indigenous peoples’ resistance to mining-induced deforestation

This paper was published in the journal Land Use Policy on March 30, 2023. It was written by Purabi Bose, a researcher affiliated with Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

The paper examines the impact of centralised mining activities on the forest rights of Adivasi or Indigenous communities in India and explores their responses. Focusing on the three mine-rich states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha which have abundant coal, iron and bauxite resources, the research analyses how Adivasi communities perceive the effects of mining on their traditional livelihoods. It highlights their efforts, including social movements, to advocate for a more inclusive, community-based forest governance.

The 10-page paper presents three case studies the data for which were collected between 2016 and 2018 through observations, focus group discussions (FGDs) and interviews with 54 village council members, local government representatives, civil society staff, forest officials and mining company representatives. It explores key issues such as acquisition of mining rights, community participation and resistance strategies. The case studies provide a comparative analysis of forest governance, the role of Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), and Indigenous livelihoods. The paper keeps the identities of the informants confidential for ethical reasons.