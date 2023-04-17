EnviStats – India 2023 (Volume I: Environment Statistics)

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, released the first volume of the EnviStats – India 2023 on April 17, 2023. The EnviStats were first published in 2018 and this the sixth edition in the series. Volume II of this edition was published on September 29, 2023.

The framework of the report is guided by the United Nations Statistics Division’s Framework for the Development of Environment Statistics. The report collates national as well as state-wide data on rainfall, soil conditions, water and wetlands, forests, biodiversity, climate conditions and the factors influencing them. It derives its data from a variety of sources, ranging from scientific research to remote sensing and thematic mapping.

The 334-page report is structured in six components: Environment Conditions and Quality (Component 1); Environmental Resources and their Use (Component 2); Residuals (Component 3); Extreme Events and Disasters (Component 4); Human Settlements and Environmental Health (Component 5); and Environmental Protection, Management, and Engagement (Component 6).