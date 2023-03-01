Energy Statistics India 2023

This report is the 30th annual edition of the Energy Statistics India published by the National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India. Released in March 2023, it provides data on energy statistics in India for the financial year 2021-22.

It gives a picture of the changing energy situation of India and includes data from various departments and ministries of the Government of India such as Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The report provides information relating to capacity, reserves, trade, consumption, production and prices of energy products. It also provides information on the main characteristics and activities of the energy industries.

The 137-page report contains eight chapters: Reserves and Potential for Generation (Chapter 1); Installed Capacity and Capacity Utilization (Chapter 2); Production of Energy Resources (Chapter 3); Foreign Trade and Prices of Energy Resources (Chapter 4); Availability of Energy Resources (Chapter 5); Consumption of Energy Resources (Chapter 6); Energy Balance and Sankey Diagram (Chapter 7); and Sustainability and Energy (Chapter 8).