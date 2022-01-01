Energy Statistics India 2022

The Energy Statistics India report is released annually by the National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India. This 29th edition was released in 2022 and presents a database of energy-related statistics from across the country for the year 2021. The report compiles data from various ministries and departments of the Government of India such as Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The report presents state-wise data on energy reserves and capacity, and covers the “extraction, production, transformation, distribution, storage, trade and final consumption” of energy products. It also provides information on the main characteristics and activities of the energy industries.

The 124-page report is divided into eight chapters: Reserves and Potential for Generation (Chapter 1); Installed Capacity and Capacity Utilization (Chapter 2); Production of Energy (Chapter 3); Foreign Trade (Chapter 4); Availability of Energy Resources (Chapter 5); Consumption of Energy Resources (Chapter 6); Energy Balance (Chapter 7); and Sustainability and Energy (Chapter 8).