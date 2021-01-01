Energy Statistics India 2021
FOCUS
The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, published this report in the year 2021. This is the 28th edition of the annual Energy Statistics India publication which provides state-wise data – for the year 2020 – on energy reserves, production and consumption of energy resources such as coal and crude oil. The report also presents information on the trade and price of energy products such as coke and liquified petroleum gas. It covers the “extraction, production, transformation, distribution, storage, trade and final consumption” of these products and outlines their impact on the environment.
The report compiles information from
various ministries and departments of the Government of India including the
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Central Electricity Authority, Office of
the Coal Controller and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
The 134-page report is divided into eight
chapters: Reserves and Potential for Generation (Chapter 1); Installed Capacity
and Capacity Utilization (Chapter 2); Production of Energy Resources (Chapter
3); Foreign Trade and Prices of Energy Resources (Chapter 4); Availability of
Energy Resources (Chapter 5); Consumption of Energy Resources (Chapter 6); Energy
Balance and Sankey Diagram (Chapter 7); and Sustainability and Energy (Chapter
8).
The total production of energy resources in India rose from 15,305.45 petajoules in 2018-19 to 15,311 petajoules in 2019-20. Coal, by far, was the biggest source of energy (11,058.11 petajoules) followed by crude oil (1,346.93 petajoules) in 2020. Total consumption of energy across the country fell from 32,639 petajoules to 32,514 petajoules during the same period.
India has one of the largest reserves of coal in the world, estimated at 344.02 billion tonnes – as of April 2020. Of this, about 70 per cent is accounted for by three states – Jharkhand (85.6 billion tonnes), Odisha (84.6 billion tonnes) and Chhattisgarh (69.4 billion tonnes).
As of March 31, 2020, the estimated reserves of crude oil in the country were at 603.37 million tonnes and those of natural gas stood at 1,371.89 billion cubic metres. Western Offshore (230 million tonnes), Assam (155.4 million tonnes) and Gujarat (118.6 million tonnes) accounted for highest reserves of crude oil in India. Largest reserves of natural gas were located in Eastern Offshore (556.3 billion cubic metres), Western Offshore (324.6 billion cubic metres) and Assam (166.6 billion cubic metres).
The total potential power generation through renewable resources in March 2020 was estimated at 1,097,465 megawatts. This included potential generation from solar power (748,990 megawatts), wind power (303,251 megawatts), and others – small hydro power, biomass, bagasse, waste-to-energy – (46,224 megawatts).
According to the report, Rajasthan (15 per cent), Gujarat (11 per cent), Jammu & Kashmir (10 per cent), Maharashtra (10 per cent) and Karnataka (eight per cent) have the highest potential for power generation through renewable sources.
As of March 2020, there were 23 coal refineries in India. Of the total, 18 were in the public sector, three were in the private sector and two were joint ventures.
Energy generation in India has been shifting towards renewable sources, the report notes. Between 2019 and 2020, the net capacity of renewable sources for electricity generation (excluding hydro) from ‘utilities’ – “undertakings of which the essential purpose is the production, transmission and distribution of electric energy” – grew by 12 per cent. However, the installed capacity of thermal sources only grew by 1.91 per cent.
Of the total installed or net capacity of renewable sources for power generation in 2020, wind power had the highest capacity at 43.3 per cent. It was followed by solar power at 39.8 per cent and biomass power at 11.2 per cent. Overall, Karnataka (15,232.06 megawatts) registered highest installed capacity of grid interactive renewable power, followed by Tamil Nadu (14,347.22 megawatts) and Gujarat (10,636.14 megawatts).
Among petroleum products, in 2019-20, production was highest for high-speed diesel oil at 111.2 million tonnes. Motor gasoline – 38.62 million tonnes – accounted for the second highest share and was followed by naphtha (20.68 million tonnes), petroleum coke (15.53 million tonnes), aviation turbine fuel (15.24 million tonnes) and liquified petroleum gas (12.82 million tonnes).
The net import of crude oil increased from 163.6 million tonnes in 2010-11 to 226.95 million tonnes in 2019-20, the report states. The export of petroleum products during the same period also grew from 59.08 million tonnes to 65.69 million tonnes. The country’s export of electricity also increased from 128 gigawatt hours in 2010-11 to 9,491 gigawatt hours in 2019-20 with the compound annual growth rate of 61.29 per cent.
Total consumption of natural gas and electricity showed an increase of 5.51 per cent and 6.74 per cent respectively in 2019-20 over figures from 2018-19. Consumption of coal, on the other hand, decreased by 2.66 per cent during the same period.
Among petroleum products, high-speed diesel oil accounted for majority of total consumption (34.8 per cent), followed by petrol (12.6 per cent) and liquid petroleum gas (11.1 per cent). The report also notes a steady decrease in kerosene consumption as a result of changing energy policies.
The industrial sector accounted for more than half (55.85 per cent) of the total energy consumption in the country. The transport sector’s share of consumption was 10.22 per cent while 30.63 per cent consumption was accounted for by residential, agriculture, commercial and public sectors, the report notes.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, New Delhi
COPYRIGHT
National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, New Delhi
PUBLICATION DATE
2021