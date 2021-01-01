Energy Statistics India 2021

The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, published this report in the year 2021. This is the 28th edition of the annual Energy Statistics India publication which provides state-wise data – for the year 2020 – on energy reserves, production and consumption of energy resources such as coal and crude oil. The report also presents information on the trade and price of energy products such as coke and liquified petroleum gas. It covers the “extraction, production, transformation, distribution, storage, trade and final consumption” of these products and outlines their impact on the environment.

The report compiles information from various ministries and departments of the Government of India including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Central Electricity Authority, Office of the Coal Controller and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.



The 134-page report is divided into eight chapters: Reserves and Potential for Generation (Chapter 1); Installed Capacity and Capacity Utilization (Chapter 2); Production of Energy Resources (Chapter 3); Foreign Trade and Prices of Energy Resources (Chapter 4); Availability of Energy Resources (Chapter 5); Consumption of Energy Resources (Chapter 6); Energy Balance and Sankey Diagram (Chapter 7); and Sustainability and Energy (Chapter 8).

