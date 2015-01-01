Employment and Unemployment Situation Among Social Groups in India NSS 68th Round (July 2011 – June 2012)

This report was released by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in January 2015. The NSSO has been conducting surveys on employment and employment with a large sample of households since 1972. The data for this report was collected during the 68th round of the National Sample Survey between July 2011 and June 2012.

The survey collected information from people falling into four broad groups: Scheduled Tribes (SC), Scheduled Castes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Others. The survey covered all of India except for certain villages in Nagaland and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The sample included 101,724 households (59,700 in rural areas and 42,024 in urban areas) making up 456,999 people (280,763 in rural areas and 176,236 in urban areas). It covered 13,406 ST households, 15,652 SC households, 39,721 OBC households and 32,943 other households.

Employment and unemployment data in the report is calculated as per usual status (with a reference period of the last 365 days preceding the date of the survey). In addition to this, the report focuses on household characteristics, demographic particulars of household members as well as primary and subsidiary economic activities. It also records conditions of employment.

The 419-page report is divided into three chapters: Introduction (Chapter One); Concepts and Definitions (Chapter Two); and Summary of Findings (Chapter Three). The report also includes state-level data presented across five appendices: Detailed Tables (Appendix A); Sample Design and Estimation Procedure (Appendix B); Projected Population (Appendix C); Schedule on Employment and Unemployment (Sch. 10) (Appendix D); and RSEs of worker population ratio (WPR) (Appendix E).