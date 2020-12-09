Emissions Gap Report 2020 was published on December 9, 2020, by the United Nations Environment Programme.

This 11th edition of the annual publication was prepared by a team of 51 scientists from 35 institutes across 18 countries, assessing scientific studies including reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It assesses the gap between the “…estimated future global GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions if countries implement their climate mitigation pledges,” and the global emission levels from the ‘least-cost pathways’ for limiting global warming to 2°C below ‘pre-industrial levels’ by 2100.



The 128-page report has six parts: Introduction (Chapter 1); Global emissions trends and G20 status and outlook (Chapter 2); The emissions gap (Chapter 3); Bridging the gap – implications of current COVID-19 fiscal rescue and recovery measures (Chapter 4); Bridging the gap – the role of international shipping and aviation (Chapter 5) and Bridging the gap – the role of equitable low-carbon lifestyles (Chapter 6).

