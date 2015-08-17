Ecology and Management of Grassland Habitats in India

This report was published by the ENVIS Centre at the Wildlife Institute of India in the year 2015. It provides updated ecological information on grasslands in India. The report notes that a large number of grasslands mammals and birds – such as Kashmir stag, Manipur deer, Black buck and Great Indian bustard – are threatened and many risk extinction.

The Environmental Information System (ENVIS) Centre is under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, and it deals with matters concerning wildlife, especially in protected areas.

This 244-page document contains 20 research papers, review articles, and short notes on the ecology and management of Indian grasslands. These are arranged into three sections: Ecological Reviews (Section 1); Studies on Grassland Dynamics and Management Practices (Section 2) and Miscellaneous (Section 3).