Ecology and Management of Grassland Habitats in India
FOCUS
This report was published by the ENVIS Centre at the Wildlife Institute of India in the year 2015. It provides updated ecological information on grasslands in India. The report notes that a large number of grasslands mammals and birds – such as Kashmir stag, Manipur deer, Black buck and Great Indian bustard – are threatened and many risk extinction.
The Environmental Information System (ENVIS) Centre is under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, and it deals with matters concerning wildlife, especially in protected areas.
This 244-page document contains 20 research papers, review articles, and short notes on the ecology and management of Indian grasslands. These are arranged into three sections: Ecological Reviews (Section 1); Studies on Grassland Dynamics and Management Practices (Section 2) and Miscellaneous (Section 3).
-
The report analyzed two location in the Palni Hills, an eastern off shoot of the Western Ghats and found that these grasslands had the highest incidence of fire across different land cover classes, where almost 90 per cent of grasslands were affected by fire in the 12 years of observation.
-
The paper titled Recent Changes in the Phumdis of Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur and Management Implications studied unique wetland vegetation of floating meadows known as ‘Phumdi’. A change in the species composition in these grasslands was observed where about twenty-six alien invasive plants were recorded from the study area. It is argued that human disturbances are the primary cause of such a change.
-
The report notes that development initiatives like the Sardar Sarovar Project in Gujarat are thought to alter crop patterns, attracting herbivores from the Blackbuck National Park for year-round crop raiding leading to wildlife-human conflict and changes in spatial patterns.
-
The report studied the extent of grassland habitat in Valmiki Tiger Reserve with the help of remote sensing and GIS tools. It was found that even though the total area of grasslands has stayed the same, there has been shifts in some patches – forest has been converted to grasslands in some places, and grassland has also given way to forests in others.
-
Drivers of Change – A Geospatial Study on Fires in Terai Grasslands of Manas Tiger Reserve shows that fires are a key factor influencing the landscape dynamics and change within the Terai grasslands. The paper found that most of the fires were from human sources especially along roads, and argues that many of these fires were deliberate for reasons such as improved access for grazing by livestock.
-
The report conducted a comparative assessment of grasslands in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) during 1979-81 and 2002-03. It found that the majority of the valley grasslands (meadows) inside the reserve have changed dramatically, with accelerated growth of less palatable and fire-resistant grasses and a decrease in the cover of perennial fodder species.
-
The 'Vidis' of Saurashtra suggests several measures for adequately managing the Vidi grasslands. It suggests keeping a check on human encroachment and growth of fast-growing woody species and thick canopy species. The report also recommends developing wasteland in the region into grassland to connect patchily distributed grassland, and training forest staff to manage grasslands scientifically.
Focus and Factoids by Aravind M.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
ENVIS Centre of Wildlife Institute of India
COPYRIGHT
ENVIS Centre of Wildlife Institute of India
PUBLICATION DATE
2015