Dynamics of Household and Regional Economy in Banni Grasslands, India: A Cross-Sectional Study
FOCUS
This paper was written by B. L. Manjunatha, Anandkumar Naorem, Dipika Hajong and Pratibha Tewari. It was published in the peer-reviewed journal Sustainability on September 8, 2022. The study for this paper involved an extensive field survey of Banni grasslands, the largest tropical grassland in the Indian subcontinent, located in the Bhuj taluka in the Kachchh district, Gujarat. The research was funded by the Central Arid Zone Research Institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.
As per the 2011-2012 census, the Banni region's population is around 21,338. The present study involved the primary survey of 280 households from 13 villages in the region, conducted between July 2014 and June 2019 through personal interviews. The researchers calculated the annual household incomes for the agricultural year 2016-2017 based on the prices prevailing in the Banni region in April 2017. According to the data collected, each household has one primary and two secondary occupations. Pastoralism continues to be the prevalent occupation in the region, making the degradation of the Banni grassland a crucial issue to address.The paper argues for more sustainable livelihood strategies and rejuvenating and restoring the region into a sustainable ecosystem. This can be achieved by adopting scientific technologies and linking pastoralists with dairy supply and value chains. The paper also recommends the role of more research on arresting the expansion of the invasive tree species Prosopis juliflora and utilising it for animal feed and other uses.
The paper identifies 11 distinct occupations in the Banni region. Of these, the primary sector activities include the sale of milk and milk products, the sale of livestock, sheep and goat rearing, charcoal production, and honey and gum production. Secondary sector occupations include embroidery and leather work whereas tertiary sector occupations in the region include services, tourism, trade or business, and labour.
The area is still heavily reliant on the primary sector employing 88 per cent of the households and contributing 91 per cent to the economy, the paper states. It also finds that despite significant changes since independence, pastoralism remains the dominant livelihood option and contributes 82 per cent to the economy of the region.
Charcoal production, done by cutting the tree Prosopis juliflora, is the second-most important economic activity in the region. As many as 28 per cent of households do it as their primary occupation and 48 per cent engage in it as their secondary occupations.
Over the years, the region has been witnessing land degradation and desertification. One of the primary causes of this is the introduction of Prosopis juliflora. With a spread of 1,500 square kilometres by the 2010s, the spread of this alien invasive species of shrubs or small trees has triggered a series of ecological, social and economic changes.
The area also faces other issues, including increasing soil salinity, grazing pressures, successive droughts and climate change. Lack of opportunities and low income from the activities in the region have already resulted in the migration of many pastoralists to the cities. This points to the need for arresting and addressing desertification to sustain livelihoods in the Banni region.
The paper suggests that the region could be rejuvenated by promoting sheep and goat rearing among poor pastoralists as an alternative to charcoal production. It also notes that pastoralist communities like the Maldharis who live in the Banni region need to have their community rights over the land recognised and granted.
Citing a 2014 study which used remote sensing and geographic information system (GIS) techniques to assessed land cover in the region, the paper states that barren land had increased from 43 to 68 per cent of the total area in Banni between 1989 and 2009. This was an overall increase of 179,162 hectares.
Due to the lack of opportunities in the area caused by the deteriorating condition of the grassland, many pastoralists – primarily those who are young – have left their villages and even the district, the paper notes. The key concern, the paper argues, is to find ways to keep pastoralism remunerative and attractive to the younger generation.
Focus and Factoids by Jacob Joshy.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
B. L. Manjunatha, Anandkumar Naorem, Dipika Hajong and Pratibha Tewari
COPYRIGHT
B. L. Manjunatha, Anandkumar Naorem, Dipika Hajong and Pratibha Tewari
PUBLICATION DATE
08 Sep, 2022