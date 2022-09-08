Dynamics of Household and Regional Economy in Banni Grasslands, India: A Cross-Sectional Study

This paper was written by B. L. Manjunatha, Anandkumar Naorem, Dipika Hajong and Pratibha Tewari. It was published in the peer-reviewed journal Sustainability on September 8, 2022. The study for this paper involved an extensive field survey of Banni grasslands, the largest tropical grassland in the Indian subcontinent, located in the Bhuj taluka in the Kachchh district, Gujarat. The research was funded by the Central Arid Zone Research Institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.

As per the 2011-2012 census, the Banni region's population is around 21,338. The present study involved the primary survey of 280 households from 13 villages in the region, conducted between July 2014 and June 2019 through personal interviews. The researchers calculated the annual household incomes for the agricultural year 2016-2017 based on the prices prevailing in the Banni region in April 2017. According to the data collected, each household has one primary and two secondary occupations. Pastoralism continues to be the prevalent occupation in the region, making the degradation of the Banni grassland a crucial issue to address.

The paper argues for more sustainable livelihood strategies and rejuvenating and restoring the region into a sustainable ecosystem. This can be achieved by adopting scientific technologies and linking pastoralists with dairy supply and value chains. The paper also recommends the role of more research on arresting the expansion of the invasive tree speciesand utilising it for animal feed and other uses.