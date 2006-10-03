Duniya Sabki: Safdar Hashmi Ki Kavitayen

This book is a collection of poems written by Safdar Hashmi, founding member of theatre group Jana Natya Manch and a practitioner of the art himself. The 21 poems in this book are written primarily for children, presenting the world in lucid language and imagery. This 2006 edition contains illustrations in black and white by Bindiya Thapar. The poems have been written in Hindi.

Poems in this 41-page document often glean from nature, such as ‘Pehli Baarish’ (First Rain); ‘Jati Sardi’ (Retreating Winter) and ‘Ped’ (Tree). The rhyme scheme in nearly all the poems recurs, enhancing their readability and rhythmic flow. The titular poem ‘Duniya Sabki’ speaks of the emperor Akbar, heady with power, who claims that he is the owner of all that one can lay eyes on. Birbal, the emperor’s advisor decides to teach the proud king his due lesson on the traps of hubris. In another poem ‘Aazadi’, Hashmi details the spectacular festivities during Independence Day in India. And when a child is asked the meaning of freedom in the poem, he simply says, “Uss din sabki puri chutti hoti hai [Everyone has a complete holiday that day]”, effectively spotlighting how the celebrations bring people together in its indiscriminating and leisurely fold. Without being didactic and while being fun, Hashmi presents to his young readers lessons on living with empathy and curiosity towards the world.

Focus by Dipanjali Singh.