Does group farming empower rural women?: The Indian experience

This paper was published by UN Women as a part of their discussion paper series in December 2017. It was written by Bina Agarwal, Professor of Development Economics and Environment, University of Manchester, and former Director and Professor of Economics, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi. It was produced for the 2018 edition of UN Women’s flagship report Progress of the World’s Women.

It studies the impact of two state-level programmes undertaken in the early 2000s to promote group farming among rural women and thereby lead to their economic and social empowerment. The paper evaluates the programmes on terms of the economic benefits, farm productivity and the empowerment of the women involved.

The programmes made provisions for rural women to collectively lease land, pool their resources and voluntarily cultivate it. The data for the paper was collected through primary surveys covering 763 farm enterprises in districts of Medak, Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar in Telangana and 250 farm enterprises in districts of Alappuzha and Thrissur in Kerala between 2012 and 2014. The survey samples included both group and individual farms for noting comparisons.

The 50-page paper contains eight sections: Introduction (Section 1); Genesis and Structure (Section 2); Data and Measurement (Section 3); Group Characteristics (Section 4); Economic Empowerment: Access to Inputs (Section 5); Economic Empowerment: Output, Net Returns and Other Gains (Section 6); Social and Political Empowerment (Section 7); Reflections and Lessons Learnt (Section 8).