Digital Journalism Start-Ups in India

This report was published by the Reuters Institute of Journalism at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, on May 26, 2016. Its authors are Rasmus Kleis Neilsen, director at the Reuters Institute, as well as Arijit Sen, journalist and former Reuters Institute fellow.

The report examines the rapidly changing field of digital journalism in India. It presents the case studies of six start-ups which represent different approaches and styles to digital journalism in the country: The Quint and Scroll.in which are ‘for-profit content-based’ organisations; Dailyhunt and Inshorts which are ‘for-profit aggregation-based’ start-ups; and Khabar Lahariya and The Wire which are non-profits.

The report finds that while these start-ups embody new “editorial priorities, distribution strategies, and funding models,” the competition from well-established legacy media organisations, building sustainable business models and increasing reach continue to be challenges – across regions and languages.

This 48-page document is divided into five chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); For-Profit Content-Based Start-Ups (Chapter 2); For-Profit Aggregation-Based Start-Ups (Chapter 3); Non-Profit Start-Ups (Chapter 4); Conclusion (Chapter 5).