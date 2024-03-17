Details of Electoral Bonds as received in digitised form from Supreme Court Registry

On March 14, 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) presented data on the purchase and encashment of electoral bonds in two parts: Details of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI Part- I and II. Subsequently, on March 17, 2024, ECI released the digitised form of electoral bond data received from the political parties of India. Along with the data, ECI shared photographs of sealed covers with physical copies of the data submitted to the registry of the Supreme Court.

The electoral bond data released by the ECI in this 2132-paged document does not disclose the donor of the bonds. It lists the date of the bonds, denominations, number of bonds, issuing State Bank of India branch, date of receipt and date of credit.