Details of Electoral Bonds as received in digitised form from Supreme Court Registry
FOCUS
On March 14, 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) presented data on the purchase and encashment of electoral bonds in two parts: Details of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI Part- I and II. Subsequently, on March 17, 2024, ECI released the digitised form of electoral bond data received from the political parties of India. Along with the data, ECI shared photographs of sealed covers with physical copies of the data submitted to the registry of the Supreme Court.
The electoral bond data released by the ECI in this 2132-paged document does not disclose the donor of the bonds. It lists the date of the bonds, denominations, number of bonds, issuing State Bank of India branch, date of receipt and date of credit.
Between 2017 and 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds worth Rs. 6,987.4 crores. In the financial year 2019-20, the party received its highest bonds worth Rs. 2,555 crores.
The Aam Aadmi Party received over Rs. 653 crores through electoral bonds.
The Indian National Congress encashed electoral bonds worth over Rs. 1,334 crores.
The Samajwadi Party declared that it received Rs. 14 crores as donations through electoral bonds since its inception.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party received over Rs. 656 crores through electoral bonds between 2019 and 2023. The party received its highest bonds worth Rs. 306 crores in the financial year 2021-22.
The Biju Janata Dal received Rs. 944.5 crores through electoral bonds between 2018 and 2023.
Shivsena received electoral bonds worth over Rs. 130 crores between fiscal years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22. The party maintained that it has been allotted the name Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the electoral bonds details received in the name of Shivsena thereafter are not reflected in the accounting books of Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
The All India Trinamool Congress received an amount of over Rs. 139 crores through electoral bonds since inception till September 30, 2023.
The Nationalist Congress Party encashed electoral bonds worth over Rs. 50.5 crores.
Some of the political parties that did not accept any donation through electoral bonds are: The Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Maxist), the Bahujan Samaj Party, the All India United Democratic Front, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the All India Forward Blog, the Indian Union Muslim League, Naga People’s Front, the Bharatiya Rashtriya Dal, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.
Focus and Factoids by Siddhita Sonavane.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
Election Commission of India (ECI)
COPYRIGHT
Election Commission of India (ECI)
PUBLICATION DATE
17 Mar, 2024