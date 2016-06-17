The United Nations Convention for Combating Desertification (UNCCD) defines desertification as “…land degradation in arid, semi-arid and dry sub-humid areas resulting from various factors including climatic variations and human activities.” The Convention was adopted by the United Nations in Paris on June 17, 1994; India ratified it in 1996.

Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas of India was published on June 17, 2016, by the Space Applications Centre at the Indian Space Research Organisation, Ahmedabad, along with 19 central and state government departments, and academic institutes. The report presents India’s desertification and land degradation status along with state-wise statistics for the time frames 2011-13 and 2003-05.



The publication analyses data from the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite, Advanced Wide Field Sensor and Forest Survey of India. It is relevant for government of India’s reports to the UNCCD Conference of Parties. The parties to the Convention aim to achieve ‘land degradation neutral status’ by the year 2030.



The 219-page report has 44 chapters covering a background of the topic, the report’s methodology and an analysis of country-specific numbers (chapters 1-11); state-wise maps and statistics (chapters 12-42); as well as references and photographs (chapters 43 and 44).

