Dalit Women Rise for Justice: Status Report 2021

The report was published by All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch (AIDMAM) in 2021. It presents a review of the status of Dalit women in India and their struggles in accessing justice.

The report sheds light on the rising instances of violence against Dalit women and highlights the gaps in legal and judicial mechanisms in the country. It analyses data collected from both primary and secondary sources. It discusses cases where AIDMAM has intervened for penal and pecuniary justice across six states, namely, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The report also analyses government data from between 2014-2020 on violence against Dalit women.

This 128-page document is divided into five chapters: Status of Dalit Women in India (Chapter 1); AIDMAM’s Interventions to Address Caste and Gender Based Violence (Chapter 2); National Legal Mechanism to Address Caste and Gender Based Violence (Chapter 3); International Framework to Address Caste and Gender Based Violence (Chapter 4); Recommendations (Chapter 5).