Crude awakening: Oil pipelines in development across the globe

Published by the Global Energy Monitor (GEM) – a California-based research organisation – on September 27, 2022, this brief examines the trends in the development of oil pipelines and the growth of oil industries across the world. It was written by Baird Langenbrunner and Julie Joly, researchers working with GEM.

Due to the profits generated in the year 2021-22, oil industries have increased investments for setting up larger networks of oil pipelines, the brief notes. It adds that over 24,000 kilometres of pipelines for the transport of crude oil are under development across the world. The expansion of the oil industry is a direct threat to the efforts taken to limit global warming between 1.5°C and 2°C.

The 13-page brief is divided into six sections: Executive Summary (Section 1); A global oil boom in making (Section 2); The pipeline expansion in numbers (Section 3); Regions and countries leading the buildout (Section 4); Companies leading the oil pipeline buildout (Section 5); and Conclusion (Section 6).