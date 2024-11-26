Constitution Day Celebration: Adivasi Members in Constituent Assembly

The Constituent Assembly of India convened for the first time on December 9, 1946. Over the next two years and 11 months, it met for 11 sessions spanning 165 days. Of the 299 members who made up the Assembly, several belonged to Adivasi communities and represented their interests.

It is now 75 years since the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. To mark this anniversary, a group of individuals have come together to honour the assembly’s Adivasi members and their contributions to the country’s legislative and political history. This first series of posters (available in English and Hindi) highlights five prominent Assembly members: Boniface Lakra, Padma Shri Devendra Nath Samanta, Ramprasad Potai, Jaipal Singh Munda and James J. M. Nichols Roy.

Boniface Lakra (March 4, 1898 - December 8, 1976), a legislator and founder of the Adivasi Mahasabha was from the Oraon tribe located in present day Jharkhand. He worked for tribal empowerment throughout his life and as part of the Constituent Assembly, called for the institution of a tribal welfare ministry.

Padma Shri Devendra Nath Samanta (1900 - November 21, 1988), a Munda Adivasi from Singhbhum, Jharkhand, played a major role in the Quit India Movement for which he was imprisoned as a political prisoner. He believed that the Constituent Assembly had been possible in the first place because of immense sacrifice on the part of the masses and thus should promote their interests.

Ramprasad Potai (1920 - 1962) is said to be the first Adivasi man from Bastar (in present-day Chhattisgarh) to have studied law. He joined the freedom movement in 1944, and in 1948, when made a member of the Constituent Assembly, advocated on the issues of Dalits and Adivasis.

Jaipal Singh Munda (January 3, 1903 - March 20, 1970), born in Khunti (in present-day Jharkhand) became the president of the Adivasi Mahasabha in 1938 and advocated for the rights of tribal communities across the country. His efforts played an important role in securing reservations for Adivasis. He had also been the captain of the Indian hockey team which won the country its first Olympic gold medal in 1928.

(June 12, 1885 - November 1, 1959), member of the Khasi tribe from present day Meghalaya, was the first Adivasi representative on the Assam Governor’s Council in 1921. As a member of the Constituent Assembly, he contributed to the drafting the Sixth Schedule which allows certain regions in north-eastern India autonomous powers for governance.

This project was initiated by an interested group of citizens of India from different walks of life. Credit is extended to Kumar Anirvan (research) and Maaham Rizvi (graphic design) for their contributions.