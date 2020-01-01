Climate Vulnerability Assessment for Adaptation Planning in India Using a Common Framework

This report was written by the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi and Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), Bengaluru. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, released the report in association with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland.

Focusing on India's climate crisis, this report identifies the most vulnerable states and districts, and presents the vulnerability index (VI) for states – which lies between 0 and 1 (0 being the lowest VI and 1 the highest). It considers the diverse climate conditions across districts due to distinct exposures and ecosystem vulnerabilities. The research for the report was conducted between 2019 and 2020. The report stresses on the need to also create a 'Risk Index' for states, involving state climate change centres funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

The report outlines key drivers of climate vulnerability (the report defined ‘vulnerability’ as the ‘internal property of a system’) in states, presenting specific climate adaptation measures. This relative vulnerability assessment aids in prioritizing plans and investments. Of the 29 states, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal are identified as being ‘highly vulnerable’ to climate risks.

This 184-page document is divided into three primary parts: State-level vulnerability profile of India (Part I); District-level vulnerability profile of India (Part II); Vulnerability assessment by the states & UTs (Part III).