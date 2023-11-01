Climate change and the epithelial barrier theory in allergic diseases: A One Health approach to a green environment

The scientific journal Allergy published this editorial in November 2023. It was written by Ruby Pawankar from the Department of Paediatrics at Nippon Medical School in Tokyo and Cezmi A. Akdis, director of the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research at the University of Zurich in Davos.

The editorial explores how climate change and a changing human environment affects allergic and autoimmune diseases through a focus on the ‘epithelial barrier theory’. The theory suggests that damage to the epithelial barrier, which protects the body from external irritants, may be linked to the rising rates of chronic health conditions like allergies, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and coeliac disease over the past 65 years.



The authors also highlight the 18th G20 Summit’s promotion of ‘Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)’ and the ‘One Health’ approach which emphasize the need for global cooperation to address both climate change and its health impacts.

