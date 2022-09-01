Chasing Soppu

This book was published by the Azim Premji University in September 2022. It is written by Dhruti Somesh, Rohit Rao, Ranjini Murali, Seema Mundoli and Harini Nagendra.

The Kannada term for leafy vegetables is soppu. The book looks at urban foraging in Bengaluru and presents an illustrated identification guide of the various plants found in the city. Such foraged plants in the city are used in cooking, as medicine as well as for cultural and religious practices. The book emphasizes how collection and use of such wild plants can aid in preserving and passing on regional ethno-ecological and ethno-botanical knowledge.

The writers note that it is mostly middle-aged and older women from low-income backgrounds who possess knowledge of such wild plants. They are well versed in the specific uses as well as dangers of the various species. Moreover, they also know of recipes that make best use of foraged vegetation. Some of these recipes have been included in the book.

The 206-page publication is divided into 11 sections: Introduction (Section 1); Plant Guide (Section 2); Glossary (Section 3); Climbers (Section 4); Erect Plants (Section 5); Spreading Plants (Section 6); Recipes (Section 7); Home Remedies (Section 8); Resources and Bibliography (Section 9); References (Section 10) and Appendix (Section 11).

Focus by Swadesha Sharma.