Caste Based Sexual Violence and State Impunity (English and Hindi)

This report was published on March 30, 2022, by Dalit Human Rights Defenders Network, a coalition of Dalit activists from across India, in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and the Ahmedabad-based National Council for Women Leaders, a network of women from marginalised communities. It was released in English as well as Hindi.

The report presents 50 case studies of sexual violence against Dalit women which illustrate the systemic barriers hindering them from obtaining justice. The research for this report was carried out by Dalit women activists from 13 states. The cases span seven years – 2015 to 2021 – and cover the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Dalit women have suffered extreme violence and discrimination due to their marginalised position. The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns aggravated problems of unemployment and poverty, leaving them even more vulnerable to violence. As many as 32 of the report’s 50 case studies are from 2019-21 to reflect these circumstances and analyse their impact.

The 66-page report contains four chapters: Thematic analysis of cases of caste based sexual violence (chapter 1); Systemic barriers to accessing justice (chapter 2); Access to support services for victims-survivors (chapter 3); and Recommendations (chapter 4).