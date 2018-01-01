The report Care Work and Care Jobs for the future of decent work was published in 2018 by the International Labour Organisation. The report examines the scope, characteristics, and the intersectional disparities of both paid and unpaid care work. It examines the care economy as a way to support women’s equal opportunities as well as a sector with growing employment opportunities. It discusses the future of care work in terms of laws and policy discussions.

The report states that care work consists of two activities: “direct, personal and relational care activities” like feeding a baby and “indirect care work” such as cooking and cleaning. Both of these include for paid and unpaid labour. Nurses, teachers, domestic workers are some who are part of the care workforce. The report reveals that women perform 76.2 per cent of the total amount of unpaid care work across the world – this is 3.2 times more hours spent on such activities than men.

This 526-page document is divided into six chapters: Care Work and Care Jobs: What they are and why they matter (Chapter 1); Unpaid care work and gender inequalities at work (Chapter 2); Care policies and unpaid care work (Chapter 3); Care workers and care employment (Chapter 4); Care jobs for a better future of work (Chapter 5); A high road to care for the future of decent work (Chapter 6).