Born Free and Equal: Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Sex Characteristics in International Human Rights Law (Second Edition)

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published this report on November 1, 2019. The first edition of this publication was released in 2012. This second edition incorporates developments in the field of LGBTI rights since then at regional, national and international levels.

The report compiles core obligations which States across the globe have for ensuring the rights of LGBTI persons. It also describes how international law – especially UN documents – incorporates and interprets these obligations. The publication asserts that the protection of people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics is covered under most existing rights, including the rights against discrimination.

In addition to an introduction, definitions and a summary of recommendations, the 104-page publication consists of five sections outlining State-level obligations: Protect individuals from violence (Section I); Prevent torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment (Section II); Repeal discriminatory laws (Section III); Prohibit and address discrimination (Section IV); Respect freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association (Section V); and Conclusion (Section VI).